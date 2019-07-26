Today's Paper, World
Kashmir issue should be resolved via dialogue between India, Pak: China

China on Friday said India and Pakistan should peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other disputes through dialogue and expressed its support to the international community, including the US, in playing a “constructive role” to improve the Indo-Pak ties.

China’s reaction came after US President Donald Trump on Monday offered to be the “mediator” between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said “as a neighbour to both Pakistan and India, China sincerely hopes that Pakistan and India can live in harmony”.

“We hope the two countries can peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other bilateral disputes through dialogue, and make concerted efforts to safeguard peace and stability in South Asia,” Hua said in a guarded reaction.

Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. PTI

