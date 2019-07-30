Pakistan Army plane crashes near Rawalpindi; 19 killed

Also Read | 15 killed as Pakistani army plane crashes into residential area

A small military plane of the Pakistan Army crashed into a residential area in the garrison city of Rawalpindi early Tuesday, killing 19 people, including five military personnel, officials said.

The Pakistan Army Aviation aircraft on a routine training flight crashed in the suburbs of Mora Kalu village, killing 12 civilians and five crew members and destroying five to six houses, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

It said that all five crew members, including two pilots, were killed in the crash. However, a local rescue spokesman said that 19 dead bodies were brought to hospital that included 14 civilians and five crew members.