Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan on Thursday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia for the third time this week and condemned the alleged ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) that killed two persons, including a woman.

Earlier, Ahluwalia was summoned by the Foreign Office on Monday and Wednesday for the firing along the LoC.

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal, who is also the foreign ministry spokesperson, summoned Ahluwalia again on Thursday and “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces on July 30,” the FO said in a statement.

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and 15 others injured in the firing at Nauseri sector along the LoC, it said.

Faisal claimed the Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have been “continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons”.

“The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” he said. PTI