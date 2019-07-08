Pakistan welcomes UN rights' report

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Pakistan on Monday welcomed the UN rights office’s report on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, but said there was no parallel between the human rights situation in Kashmir and the environment in PaK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan Foreign Office welcomed the report, but said there was no comparison between Kashmir and the PaK.

While appreciating the report’s efforts to document the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, Pakistan reiterated that “there is simply no parallel” between the human rights situation in the Valley and the prevailing environment in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

It claimed that unlike Kashmir which is the “most militarised zone in the world”, PaK and Gilgit-Baltistan remain open to foreign visitors. The Foreign Office said that solution of Kashmir was essential for the security and stability of South Asia and beyond. PTI