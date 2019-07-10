President Trump will meet Imran Khan on July 22: White House

Also Read | Trump strikes dovish tone on North Korea, Iran

US President Donald Trump will meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington DC on July 22 and the two leaders would discuss a range of issues, including counter-terrorism, defense, energy, and trade, the White House said on Wednesday.

President Trump will welcome Prime Minister Khan to the White House on July 22, it said in a brief statement. The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the US and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict, it said.

“President Trump and PM Khan will discuss a range of issues, including counterterrorism, defense, energy, and trade, with the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between our two countries,” the statement added. The statement came hours after the State Department said that the White House is yet to confirm “reports” of the meeting between the two leaders, in a diplomatic embarrassment to Islamabad after it announced the premier’s first visit to America. Khan will make his maiden trip to the United States on the invitation of President Trump, Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal announced during his weekly press conference in Islamabad on June 4. Asked to comment on Khan’s schedule in Washington, state department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told journalists on Wednesday that she would reach out to the White House to confirm or not confirm the visit. “To my knowledge, that has actually not been confirmed by the White House. I know that I have read the same reports that you have, but I would reach out to the White House to confirm or not confirm that visit,” Ortagus earlier said.