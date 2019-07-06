Taliban key commander, 18 others killed in Afghan fighting

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

At least 10 militants, including Taliban key commander Mullah Ghousuding, and nine security personnel were killed in a fighting in Afghanistan’s Herat province on Saturday, officials said.

“The Taliban rebels under Mullah Ghousuding attacked security checkpoints in Maluma area of Karakh district in the wee hours of Saturday, triggering fierce fighting which lasted for several hours,” provincial police chief AminullahOmarkhil was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Nine security personnel and 10 militants including the infamous Taliban commander Ghousudin were killed, Omarkhil said, adding that 15 more militants and six security personnel sustained injuries in the firefight. The Herat police chief said that the government forces would continue to target the militants elsewhere in the province.