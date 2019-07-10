'Time right for peace talks with Taliban'

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday stressed that talks between the government and the Taliban should happen, saying that now is the time for peace which should be inclusive.

In his address at the 5th Annual European Anti-Corruption Conference here, he said: “This is the time of peace because conditions have been provided and should be used extensively. If this opportunity is lost, it will be a huge responsibility.”

“Peace must be inclusive and it should involve all parties,” he said, adding that going back is not acceptable to the nation and “we will only move forward”, Tolo News reported. The President also raised concerns over security the deaths of security forces and said that this shows the war price is very heavy, therefore, talks between government and the Taliban should happen. More than 70 fighters, mostly Taliban militants, were killed in gun battles in the country over the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency quoted officials as saying on Wednesday.