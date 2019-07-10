UK Ambassador to US quits following diplomatic spat

Also Read | North Korean leader is begging for war: US

The British Ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, on Wednesday announced his resignation following a diplomatic spat over a leaked e-mail in which he criticized Donald Trump, said Foreign Office.

Over the last two days, Trump took aim at Darroch in a series of Twitter tirades calling him a “stupid guy” and a “pompous fool” after UK media published a confidential memo in which the British diplomat described the President’s Administration “uniquely dysfunctional”, reported Efe news.

In a letter, Darroch wrote: “Since the leak of official documents from this Embassy there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador. I want to put an end to that speculation. The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like. “Although my posting is not due to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.

“I am grateful to all those in the UK and the US, who have offered their support during this difficult few days. This has brought home to me the depth of friendship and close ties between our two countries. I have been deeply touched.” Sir Simon McDonald, Permanent Under Secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, said he accepted Darroch’s resignation with “deep personal regret”. He said the outgoing Ambassador has over the last few days behaved with dignity and professionalism.