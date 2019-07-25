Today's Paper, World
AFP
Washington,
UPDATED: July 26, 2019, 2:27 AM

US, Afghanistan agree to accelerate Afghan peace talks

AFP
Washington,
UPDATED: July 26, 2019, 2:27 AM
Trending News

20 years of Kargil war | President Kovind to join celebrations in Drass today

Never attempt Kargil like misadventure again: General Rawat warns Pak

Time to move on: MEA on Trump's Kashmir remarks

GoI must wait for SC's final verdict on Articles 35-A, 370: Omar Abdullah

The United States and Afghanistan said Thursday they have agreed to accelerate efforts to reach a negotiated end to the conflict in the country.

In a joint statement, Washington and Kabul said the agreement had been reached in a telephone call between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and US Afghan special representative ZalmayKhalizad had been sent to Kabul to “discuss in detail the next steps on the road to peace,” the statement said.

Related News