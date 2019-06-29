US, Taliban resume talks on ending war: Taliban

Also Read | US confirms Taliban talks in Qatar

The United States and the Taliban opened fresh negotiations in Doha on Saturday, a Taliban spokesman said, as Washington eyes a breakthrough before Afghanistan’s September presidential election.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that the “seventh round of talks between US representatives and the negotiation team of the Islamic Emirate have begun in Doha”.

The talks mark the seventh round of negotiations aimed at ending America’s longest war. They kicked off in the Qatari capital just as news broke that at least 25 pro-government militiamen were killed in a Taliban attack in northern Afghanistan.