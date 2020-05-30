US terminating relationship with WHO: Trump

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organisation, saying it had failed to undertake greatly needed reforms and “mislead” the world about the coronavirus when it emerged in China.

Trump has accused the WHO of failing to hold Beijing to account over the coronavirus pandemic.

“China has total control over the World Health Organisation,” he said on Friday while announcing measures aimed at punishing China.

“Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organisation and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving, urgent global public health needs,” Trump said.

The president said that the “world needs answers from China on the virus. We must have transparency.”

He said that China had “instigated a global pandemic that has cost over 100,000 American lives”. The president accused China of pressurising the WHO to “mislead the world” about the virus.

Trump also said the US is “very saddened” by what happened to its relationship with China, hours after he announced a series of decisions against it and blamed the Chinese government’s “malfeasance” for the death and devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

“We’re talking about doing a lot of things and we’re very, very saddened by what happened to our relationship with China. They should have never allowed this to happen. They could have stopped it at the source. We asked them to come in and help them, and they didn’t want help from anybody, even the World Health Organization,” he told reporters at the White House on Friday, referring to the spread of the virus that has killed over one lakh people in America alone.

Trump said that China contained the virus within its own territory but did not stop it from spreading around the world.