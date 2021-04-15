Editor's Picks, Today's Paper
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: April 16, 2021, 2:40 AM

Years on, PHC yet to be made functional in Sopore

Representational Image
Representational Image

The residents of Botingoo area of Zaingeer belt in north Kashmir’s Sopore area are demanding that the new building of the Primary Health Center be made operational.

The building was under construction for the past 14 years and was completed last year but is still not operational for reasons unknown.

Irfan Dilawar Bhat, a social activist from Botingoo, Zaingeer said that though the construction on the building had been completed, it had not been made operational due to the “careless” approach of the concerned departments and the district authorities.

He said that most of the villagers of Zaingeer area had to travel long distances to Sopore Sub-District Hospital for treatment which causes a lot of hardships to the people.

Bhat said that the building was completed a year ago but was still closed for reasons unknown.

He said that the building had now become a hotbed of “illegal activities”.

“While the government spent a lot of money for the construction of this PHC building, the general public is not benefiting from it,” said Junaid Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Botingoo.

Accusing the Health department of indifference, he said that if the building was functional, they would have all the facilities here and people would not have to travel long distances for minor treatments.

In-charge Officer at Sopore Sub District Hospital, Dr Rudyana said that despite completion of the building, the R&B department had not yet handed it over to the Health department.

“We have already informed the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla about this matter,” she said.

Dr Rudiana said that the sub-center was already functioning in an old building in the area and would continue to function there till the issue of the new building is resolved.

