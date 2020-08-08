Today's Paper, World
Editor Online
UPDATED: August 9, 2020, 2:38 AM

14 die in Pak due to COVID19; toll 6,068

Editor Online
UPDATED: August 9, 2020, 2:38 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases have reached 283,487 with 842 new cases in the last 24 hours while the death toll has climbed to 6,068, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Fourteen patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 6,068, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Trending News

One dead, five injured in Tral cloudburst

File Representational Photo

507 new positive cases take J&K COVID-19 tally to 24897

GK Photo

Flash-floods hit Kullan village in central Kashmir's Ganderbal, block Srinagar-Leh Highway

Representational Pic

Four activists 'resign' from BJP in Budgam after attack on party worker

As many as 259,604 people have recovered across the country.

However, some 801 patients are still in critical condition.

So far, Sindh province reported 123,246 cases, Punjab 94,223, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 34,539, Islamabad 15,214, Balochistan 11,835, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,301 and Kashmir 2,129 cases.

Latest News

One dead, five injured in Tral cloudburst

File Representational Photo

507 new positive cases take J&K COVID-19 tally to 24897

Representational Pic

Man arrested for killing wife in J&K's Reasi

GK Photo

Flash-floods hit Kullan village in central Kashmir's Ganderbal, block Srinagar-Leh Highway

Another 24,366 tests were conducted in the country during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total tests carried out so far to 2,103,699, the ministry added.

Related News