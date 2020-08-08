14 die in Pak due to COVID19; toll 6,068

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases have reached 283,487 with 842 new cases in the last 24 hours while the death toll has climbed to 6,068, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Fourteen patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 6,068, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

As many as 259,604 people have recovered across the country.

However, some 801 patients are still in critical condition.

So far, Sindh province reported 123,246 cases, Punjab 94,223, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 34,539, Islamabad 15,214, Balochistan 11,835, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,301 and Kashmir 2,129 cases.

Another 24,366 tests were conducted in the country during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total tests carried out so far to 2,103,699, the ministry added.