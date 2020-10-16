Latest News, Today's Paper, World
IANS
Unicef, Geneva,
UPDATED: October 17, 2020, 12:43 AM

3 billion people globally lack handwashing facilities at home: Unicef

IANS
Unicef, Geneva,
UPDATED: October 17, 2020, 12:43 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Although handwashing with soap is vital in the fight against infectious diseases, including the novel coronavirus, 40 per cent of the world’s population, or 3 billion people, do not have access to it, according to new Uniced estimates.

The estimates issued on Thursday revealed that the number is much higher in the least developed countries, where nearly three-quarters do not have handwashing facilities at home, reports Xinhua news agency.

Trending News
Representational Photo

LeT militant associate arrested in Pampore on Srinagar outskirts: Police

File Photo

Militant killed in gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag

HC orders promotions of staff

Daily wagers working for over 25 years yet to get regularized: EJAC

Kelly Ann Naylor, associate director of water, sanitation and hygiene at Unicef, said that it was “unacceptable” that the most vulnerable communities are unable to use the simplest of methods to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“The pandemic has highlighted the critical role of hand hygiene in disease prevention. It has also stressed a pre-existing problem for many: handwashing with soap remains out of reach for millions of children where they’re born, live and learn.

“We must take immediate action to make handwashing with soap accessible to everyone, everywhere — now and in the future,” she said.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Europe continues to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave

File Photo

Trump plays down virus as he steps up pitch for second term

Representational Photo

LeT militant associate arrested in Pampore on Srinagar outskirts: Police

File Photo: Mir Imran/GK

India records decline in new Covid cases, tally over 74L

The situation is also alarming at schools: 43 per cent globally (70 percent in the least developed countries) lack a handwashing facility with water and soap, affecting hundreds of millions of children, according to the estimates. Against this backdrop, Unicef, along with the World Health Organization, launched the “Hand Hygiene for All” initiative to support the development of national roadmaps to accelerate and sustain progress toward making hand hygiene a mainstay in public health interventions. 

Related News