3 feared dead, several injured in multiple stabbings in UK city of Reading

Three persons were feared dead and several others injured in a stabbing spree on Saturday evening in a central park in the city of Reading in south East England park, prompting police to launch probe into the case with counter-terror officials too joining the investigation.

Unconfirmed reports say that three people may have died and a man — believed to be a Libyan — has been arrested at the scene.

“A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital,” Thames Valley Police said in a statement. “A police cordon is in place in Forbury Gardens in Reading as officers investigate. We are asking the public to avoid the area at this time,” the statement said. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his “thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading”.