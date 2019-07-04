30 drown as overloaded boat capsizes in northwest Pakistan

At least 30 people, including four children, drowned and several others went missing as an overloaded wooden boat carrying 80 passengers capsized Wednesday in the Indus river in northwest Pakistan, police said.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The incident occured at Tarbela area in Haripur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP province.

“At least 30 people died in the boat capsize,” KP Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yusafzai said.

Search teams have rescued 15 people and recovered 30 bodies, police said, adding that the deceased included four children and several women.

The ill-fated boat was ferrying 80 people from Nala Amazai village in Torghar district to Haripur district when it capsized midway due to overloading, they said.