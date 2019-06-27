World
IANS
Islamabad,
UPDATED: June 27, 2019, 12:47 PM

4 killed in attack on police centre in Pakistan

IANS
Islamabad,
UPDATED: June 27, 2019, 12:47 PM

One policeman and three suicide bombers were killed in an attack on a police station in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Wednesday.

The attack took place in the morning when three suicide bombers tried to enter the police station in the Loralai city, the media wing of Pakistan’s armed forces, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

Trending News

Amit Shah arrives in Kashmir for 2-day visit

Continue strict action against miscreants, ensure smooth yatra: Home Minister to security forces

Amarnath Yatra 2019|Northern Army Commander reviews security arrangements

Had Patel become first PM, Kashmir would have been resolved: Modi

While one attacker was shot dead by the police at the entrance to the complex, other two managed to enter the centre, Geo News reported. “In the exchange of fire one suicide bomber (of the remaining two) exploded himself and the other was killed by security forces,” the ISPR said.

One policeman was killed and two other officers were wounded in the attack.

A police recruitment centre in the same city was attacked in January claiming 12 lives and wounding 21 others.

Latest News

Man falls to death while digging well in Baramulla, three others injured

One killed, two injured in mysterious blast in south Kashmir

IAF's Jaguar suffers bird hit, lands safely in Ambala

Militant held in injured condition in Bijbehara

Balochistan, the largest and least populated state of Pakistan, has witnessed frequent attacks by separatist groups, armed Islamist forces and organised crime networks, making it one of the nation’s most unstable and insecure regions.

In July last year, 149 people were killed in an attack in the province during a poll-related rally. It was one of the worst attacks in the history of the Asian country.

Tagged in , ,
Related News