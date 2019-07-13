World
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 13, 2019, 2:43 PM

Any misadventure by Pakistan Army will be repelled with punitive response: Army chief

Any misadventure by Pakistan Army will be repelled with punitive response and no act of militancy will go unpunished, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said Saturday.

Speaking at an event on ’20 Years after Kargil Conflict’, Rawat said Pakistan Army, time and again, resorts to misadventure, either through state-sponsored militancy or intrusions in India.

“The Indian armed forces stand resolute and ready to defend our territorial integrity. Let there be no doubt that misadventures will be repelled with a punitive response,” he said.

The rise of non-state actors and the readiness to use militancy and other irregular methods of fighting have become a new norm, he said.

Addition of cyber and space domain has changed the battlefield scenario, the Army chief noted.

Rawat also asserted that no act of militancy will go unpunished. “Surgical strikes post-Uri and Balakot (attacks) have amply demonstrated our political and military resolve against terror. Any act of terror will not go unpunished,” Rawat added.

