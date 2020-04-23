Beijing denies permission to US to visit China to probe COVID19 origin

Beijing has denied permission to American scientists to visit Wuhan Institute of Virology or any other part of China to investigate the origin of the novel coronavirus.

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo revealed this on Wednesday while speaking to Fox News about why greater transparency from the Xi Jinping government was required.

“Even today, the Chinese government hasn’t permitted American scientists to go into China, to go into not only the Wuhan lab but wherever it needs to go to learn about this virus, to learn about its origins,” Pompeo told the news channel.

Reiterating that the Trump administration has information about it, he said, “Look, we know it began at onea, but we need to figure this out. There’s an ongoing pandemic. We still don’t have the transparency and openness we need in China.” “It is the World Health Organization’s (WHO) responsibility to achieve that transparency. They’re not doing it. They need to be held accountable,” Pompeo said adding, that it has been “great to see other countries around the world to begin to recognize the WHO failures as well.”