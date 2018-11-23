Blast kills 30 people in Pakistan

Indo-Asian News Service



At least 30 people were killed and over 40 injured when a blast ripped through a marketplace in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday.



The explosion apparently took place near an imambargah in Orakzai tribal district's Kalaya Bazaar, Dawn reported.

"The remote-controlled bomb was attached to a motorcycle," security sources were quoted by Geo News as sying, adding "People were in the market when the bomb went off."



The nature of the blast is not known yet. Security sources said that a rescue and search operation was underway in the area.



Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the blast and expressed grief over the loss of valuable human life.



"We pray for the highest reward of the martyrs and express sympathy for their families," he said and ordered the best medical facilities be provided to the wounded.



"Our enemies are not happy with peace in the province," Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said following the attack.



Shireen Mazari, the Human Rights Minister, termed the attack a fallout from the US failure in neighbouring Afghanistan.



