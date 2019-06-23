World
Bolton warns Iran to not mistake US prudence for weakness

US National Security Advisor John Bolton warned Tehran on Sunday of misinterpreting as “weakness” President Donald Trump’s last-minute cancellation of a retaliatory strike on Iran.

“Neither Iran nor any other hostile actor should mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness,” said Bolton ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

“Our military is rebuilt new and ready to go,” he added, after Trump called off a planned attack on Iran in response to Tehran downing a US drone on Thursday.

