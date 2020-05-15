Boston-based Kashmiri poet Sunayana Kachroo's latest video released

Boston-based Kashmiri poet, lyricist and writer, Sunayana Kachroo’s latest video that combines music and poetry produced by Indian Raga was released on Friday.

This lyric driven piece titled “Khanmaej Koor- Maa Main Bhi Tujh Jaisi Hi”, is a fusion between Hindi poetry and a traditional Kashmiri song, accompanied by Guitar and Violin.

Sunayana Kachroo has worked with renowned artists like Sonu Nigam, Ankit Tiwari, Anuradha Palakurthi, Hariharan, Jasraj Joshi, Yawar Abdal and Hrishikesh Ranade.

Kachroo’s original Hindi poem, musings on motherhood, on the journey of an individual girl to being a woman and a mother, reflects on the fact that daughters inadvertently transform into an image of their own mother.

She has written the theme song of ekal Vidyalaya, released by HRD minister.

“Yumbarzaloo”, the Kashmiri-Urdu song that was released by Zee Music last year, has been penned by her as well.

She describes this emotion in following lines from the poem-“Chehre badal jaate inhain par waqt sab par wohi aata hai, Dheere dheere har maa ka chehra bas maa jaisa hee ban jaata hai”

“It has been fused with a traditional Kashmiri wedding song, which evokes the emotions of a bride as she gets ready to leave her home to begin a new life journey.”

Singer Priya Bondre is being supported in the vocals by Shruthi Iyer. Arnav Komaragiri’s guitar strums keep the ambience very serene, the Violin interludes by Sushmitha Ravikumar, bring the listeners out of nostalgia into the present moment. Vinod Krishnan is the creative director of this piece.

“This Kashmiri ‘Bidaai’ song also featured in the film Raazi during Alia Bhat’s wedding scene, balances the soulful sentiments of motherhood with the depth of feelings of a bride departing her home.”

This production is produced by Indian Raga, a Boston-based community of performing artists that give traditional and contemporary art forms a modern makeover.

She has a long collaboration with Renzu Films, under that banner she has written dialogues for many films, including the award-winning critically acclaimed feature film ‘Half Widow’ and ‘The Illegal’.