China asks Pompeo to show 'enormous evidence' of COVID19 originating from Wuhan lab

China on Wednesday dared US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to show the “enormous evidence” he claimed to have to prove that the novel coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan and asserted that the virus was not man-made.

On May 3, Pompeo said that the US has “enormous evidence” to show that the coronavirus began in the Wuhan Institute of Virology and Beijing has refused to give international scientists access to learn what happened.

“He (Pompeo) said ‘enormous evidence’. Then show us,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing here.

“Pompeo cannot present any evidence because he does not have any,” Hua said. “This matter should be handled by scientists and professionals instead of politicians out of their domestic political need”.

She said the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that the US has not presented any evidence to it so far to back up its claims.

“On the issue of the origin of coronavirus, people have different opinions. I think tracing the origin is a very serious matter. That should be researched by scientists and professionals,” she said.

“Almost all top scientists, including those in the US, believe that this virus came from nature, not man-made and there is no possibility that it was leaked from a lab,” said.

“The WHO officials also said all the evidence showed that the virus is not man-made”, she said.