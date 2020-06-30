China expresses concern over India's ban on 59 apps

A day after India banned 59 apps with Chinese links for engaging in activities which are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity” of the country, China on Tuesday voiced strong concern over the move, and said the Indian government has the responsibility to uphold the “legitimate and legal rights” of international investors.

Reacting to India’s ban of the Chinese apps at a Chinese Foreign Ministry briefing here, spokesman Zhao Lijian said,”China has noted the press release issued by the Indian side with strong concern and is now verifying the situation.”

“I want to stress that the Chinese government always asks the Chinese businesses to abide by international rules, local laws and regulations in their business cooperation with foreign countries,” he said.

“The Indian government has the responsibility to uphold the legitimate and legal rights of the international investors including the Chinese ones,” he added.

In New Delhi, Chinese embassy Spokesperson Counselor Ji Rong said,”related apps have a large number of users in India, have been operating strictly in accordance with Indian laws and regulations, and provide efficient and fast services for Indian consumers, creators and entrepreneurs.”

“The ban will affect not only the employment of local Indian workers who support these apps, but also the interests of Indian users and the employment and livelihoods of many creators and entrepreneurs,” Ji added. Asserting that practical cooperation between China and India is actually mutually beneficial and win-win, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said, “deliberate interference in such cooperation will not serve the interests of the Indian side.”