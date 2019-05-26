World
Press Trust of India
Islamabad,
UPDATED: May 26, 2019, 5:15 PM

Chinese Vice President arrives in Pak on three-day official visit

Press Trust of India
Islamabad,
UPDATED: May 26, 2019, 5:15 PM

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan arrived in Islamabad Sunday on a three-day official visit to Pakistan during which he will hold talks with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on a host of bilateral issues including the smooth development of the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Wang, 70, is a member of the ruling Communist Party of China’s (CPC) powerful Politburo Standing Committee. He is also a member of China’s Parliament, National People’s Congress and the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, a key foreign affairs body of the CPC.

Trending News

Narendra Modi appointed PM-elect

Will begin a new journey to build a new India: Modi

Day 2: Kashmir shuts to mourn Zakir Musa's killing

Congress not involved in 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul's offer to resign rejected unanimously by CWC: Surjewala

He was received at the airport by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other high officials.

During the visit, Vice President Wang will call on President Alvi and have a separate meeting with Prime Minister Khan.

Pakistan and China will sign MoUs and agreements and inaugurate projects to enhance bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

Latest News

Pak PM Imran Khan telephones PM Modi to congratulate him on poll victory

Taliban captives in Afghanistan subjected to abuse: UN

JK plans development of Suchetgarh border tourism on Wagah pattern

Missing teenager traced in Samba

His visit underscores the vitality of the time-tested and all-weather relationship between Pakistan and China. Wang’s visit will reinforce the strength of bilateral ties and impart further impetus to the growing, multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields, it said.

The visit is in continuation of high-level exchanges between the two countries, which have acquired an increased momentum since Prime Minister Khan’s visit to China in November last year and his participation in the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April this year.

Last week, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang in Beijing said that Vice President Wang’s visit to Pakistan will further deepen high-level exchanges, friendship and mutual trust between the two countries.

He said the visit will also advance the development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor besides bilateral cooperation across the board.

Lu said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron friends, and firmly support each other on issues concerning each other’s foreign interests.

He said Pakistan has been a priority on China’s diplomacy and now both the countries have witnessed a sound momentum in their cooperation and frequent high level exchanges.

Lu said both the countries are deepening the mutually beneficial cooperation and conducting close coordination in international and regional affairs.

The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s Balochistan with China’s Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of BRI.

After visiting Pakistan, the Chinese leader will also visit Germany and Netherlands.

Related News