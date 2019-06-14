World
Press Trust of India
Bishkek,
UPDATED: June 14, 2019, 7:04 PM

Countries sponsoring terrorism must be held accountable: PM Modi at SCO

Prime Minister Modi also called on the SCO member states to cooperate under the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) against terrorism.
Press Trust of India
Bishkek,
UPDATED: June 14, 2019, 7:04 PM
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressing at the jointly inauguration of the India-Kyrgy Business Forum, in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic on June 14, 2019. Source: PIB

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that countries sponsoring, aiding and funding terrorism must be held accountable as he called for a global conference to combat the menace.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here, Modi highlighted the spirit and ideals of the SCO to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Trending News

Logistics cost in J&K 10 to 15% higher than national average

Will keep past, recent attacks in mind for yatra security: Advisor Kumar

Advisor Kumar, CS travel to Anantnag, chair security meet

After public prosecutors, Government to terminate standing counsels

India stood for a terrorism-free society, he said.

To combat the menace of terrorism, countries will have to come out of their narrow purview to unite against it, Modi said in the presence of his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Modi also called on the SCO member states to cooperate under the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) against terrorism.

Latest News

Regional dynamics should be shifted from confrontation to cooperation: Pak PM

India-Pakistan World Cup tickets being re-sold for Rs 60K

170 sheep and goats perish after lightning strikes Banihal

Residential coaching academy, AMU invites applications for free UPSC coaching

He also urged the SCO leaders to organise a global conference on terrorism.

Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the two-day SCO summit. The SCO is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017.

Tagged in ,
Related News