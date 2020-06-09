COVID19 peak in Pakistan by July end or August: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases will continue to rise in the country, and a peak will be witnessed by the end of July or beginning of August.

In a televised address on Monday, the premier said that there might be difficult times ahead for the country if the people keep on taking COVID-19 as common flu, and do not follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) formed by the government to control the spread of the disease. “A lockdown does not mean it will end COVID-19. It can only slow down the spread of the virus. Sadly, the lockdown also slowed down the economy, creating hard times for our poor people. “We have reopened the economy with SOPs and precautions so our poor people can earn a livelihood,” he said.