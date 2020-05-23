Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday as Shawwal moon sighted

Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir ul Islam has said that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across J&K tomorrow as moon has been “sighted”.



He said that moon has been sighted and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across J&K tomorrow.



“I felicitate the people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of Eid. I pray to Almighty Allah may this Eid be the harbinger of peace and prosperity for the entire J&K and may Allah take away the Covid-pandemic on the eve of his auspicious occasion,” he was quoted as having said by news agency KNO.



Earlier, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee in Pakistan announced that the shawwal moon had been sighted in the country.



Addressing a press conference, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, who chaired a meeting of the committee, said the moon of shawwal, which marks the end of Ramadhan, has been sighted.



Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said that Eidul Fitr will be celebrated in the country tomorrow (Sunday), according to calculations made by his ministry.