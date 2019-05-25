Eminent Kashmir expert Yousuf Buch passes away in New York, Mirwaiz tweets condolences

Yousuf Buch, a former Pakistani minister and diplomat who was an expert on Kashmir, passed away in the US on Friday evening at his home in New York.

“Grieved to hear about the death of Ambassador Yousuf Buch in US, a legend and a living encyclopaedia on #Kashmir who dedicated his life to the Kashmir cause. He was a close aide of Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah in Muzzafarabad who later served as advisor to UN Sec Gen for 18 years. Praying for the magfirah of this illustrious son of Kashmir,” tweeted Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Buch (98), who was best known as an eminent expert on the Kashmir dispute, also ran a Free-Kashmir Centre in New York from 1957 to 1972. He has written extensively on the issues of South Asia and Kashmir.