Latest News, World
IANS
San Francisco,
UPDATED: May 7, 2021, 10:25 AM

Facebook purges nine fake networks from six countries

In Palestine, Facebook removed 447 accounts, 256 Pages, 17 Groups, and 54 Instagram accounts that targeted primarily Palestine, and to a lesser extent Lebanon, Turkey, Syria, and Qatar.
IANS
San Francisco,
UPDATED: May 7, 2021, 10:25 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Facebook has taken down nine networks from six countries in April targeting people with false and deceptive information.

The social network removed 1,565 Facebook accounts, 141 Instagram accounts, 724 Pages and 63 Groups.

Trending News
File Photo of senior PDP Leader Muzaffar Hussain Beig

Muzaffar Baig condoles Ashraf Sehrai's demise

Representational Image [Source: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay]

Hailstorm damages orchards, standing crops in Handwara

Representational Image [Source: Mabel Amber from Pixabay]

Kulgam police launches drive against narcotic drug cultivation

File Photo of Abdul Gani Vakil

PC urges Govt to ensure essential supplies, ration in Kashmir

In Palestine, Facebook removed 447 Facebook accounts, 256 Pages, 17 Groups, and 54 Instagram accounts that targeted primarily Palestine, and to a lesser extent Lebanon, Turkey, Syria, and Qatar.

“In addition, WhatsApp removed multiple accounts that were part of this activity. We found this activity as part of our internal investigation ahead of the election in Palestine and linked it to Fatah, a political party in Palestine,” Facebook said in a blog post late on Thursday.

In Mexico, it removed 162 Facebook accounts, 11 Pages, and seven Instagram accounts from Mexico that targeted the state of San Luis Potosi in that country.

Latest News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Keep offline exams in abeyance during May, UGC tells Hr Edu Instts

DMK president M K Stalin (ANI Photo)

M K Stalin sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM

A healthcare worker checks the nasal swab taken for COVID-19 testing at Jammu railway station on Sunday April 18, 2021. GK File/Mir Imran

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 155.6 mn

Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims being performed, at Swarn Rekha Ghat cremations amid a surge in Coronavirus cases, in Ranchi on Thursday, April 29, 2021. [ANI]

Record 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases in India, 3,915 fresh fatalities

“We found this network as part of our internal investigation into suspected coordinated inauthentic behaviour in the region ahead of the Mexican elections, and we linked it to individuals in San Luis Potosi associated with the political campaigns of Xavier Nava (mayoral candidate) and Octavio Pedroza (gubernatorial candidate),” the company added.

In Ukraine, Facebook 477 Facebook accounts, 363 Pages, 35 Groups and 29 Instagram accounts that originated in and targeted Ukraine.

Tagged in , , , , ,
Related News