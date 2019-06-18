Former Egyptian president Morsi buried in Cairo: lawyer

Also Read | Auto Draft

Egypt’s first democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi was buried on Tuesday in eastern Cairo, one of his lawyers told AFP, a day after he collapsed in court and died.

Also Read | Auto Draft

“He was buried in Medinat Nasr, in eastern Cairo, with his family present. The funeral prayer was said in Tora prison hospital” where he was declared dead on Monday, his lawyer Abdel Moneim Abdel Maksoud said.

Also Read | Auto Draft

Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, was toppled in a military overthrow in 2013 and had been in detention ever since.