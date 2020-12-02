Gilgit Baltistan's provisional provincial status on priority: Imran

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the PTI government would grant provisional provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan on a priority basis as promised earlier.

In an official visit to Gilgit Baltistan on the occasion of the oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet, the PM spoke in detail about his plans for the development of the region, Geotv reported.

Imran said that the government will first work on providing the status of a province to Gilgit Baltistan.

The premier also congratulated the Cabinet and Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on assuming a “difficult duty to serve the masses”.

He said Gilgit Baltistan will soon get a government which will establish new standards in the region.

“I know your area. I know your problems,” Imran said in his speech.

“You people know better than us what projects are needed (in Gilgit),” he said, adding that the PTI is working to bring the Ehsaas programme as well.

The PM also made a promise of universal health insurance, saying people would be able to use it for getting treatment at any hospital up to a limit of Rs 1 million. This is the PM’s second visit to the region in a month. During his last visit on November 1, just before the election, he announced to grant provisional provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan.