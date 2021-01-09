Today's Paper, World
Washington,
UPDATED: January 10, 2021, 1:04 AM

Global cases 89 million

Washington,
UPDATED: January 10, 2021, 1:04 AM
Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

The overall global coronavirus caseload has topped 88.8 million while the deaths surged to more than 1.91 million.

According to the Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) the current global caseload and death toll stood at 88,821,629 and 1,911,637.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 21,857,293 and 368,736, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,413,417, while the country’s death toll soared to 150,570.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (131,031), the UK (79,965), Italy (77,911), France (67,566), Russia (60,067), Iran (56,018), Spain (51,874), Colombia (45,431), Argentina (44,273), Germany (39,502), Peru (38,049), South Africa (32,425), Poland (30,574), Indonesia (23,753), Turkey (22,450), and Ukraine (20,432).

