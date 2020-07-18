Global cases surpass 14 million

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 14 million mark, while the deaths have topped to more than 601,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 14,049,207, while the fatalities rose to 601,494, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,641,417 and 139,175, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,046,328 infections and 77,851 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,003,832), and is followed by Russia (758,001), Peru (345,537), South Africa (337,594), Mexico (331,298), Chile (326,439), the UK (294,803), Iran (269,440), Spain (260,255), Pakistan (259,999), Saudi Arabia (245,851), Italy (243,967), Turkey (217,799), France (211,943), Germany (202,045), Bangladesh (199,357), Colombia (173,206), Argentina (119,301), Canada (111,559), Qatar (105,898) and the Netherlands (103,134), the CSSE figures showed. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,318), Mexico (38,310), Italy (35,028), France (30,155), Spain (28,420), India (25,602), Iran (13,791), Peru (12,799), the Netherlands (12,295) and Russia (11,920).