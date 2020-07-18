Today's Paper, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: July 18, 2020, 11:06 PM

Global cases surpass 14 million

IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: July 18, 2020, 11:06 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 14 million mark, while the deaths have topped to more than 601,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 14,049,207, while the fatalities rose to 601,494, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Man arrested for jumping security checkpoint in J&K's Beerwah

Representational pic

PDD employee dies of electric shock in north Kashmir's Sopore

DC Budgam reviews containment efforts to control Covid19 spread

DM Anantnag directs for timely plugging of vulnerable spots

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,641,417 and 139,175, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,046,328 infections and 77,851 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,003,832), and is followed by Russia (758,001), Peru (345,537), South Africa (337,594), Mexico (331,298), Chile (326,439), the UK (294,803), Iran (269,440), Spain (260,255), Pakistan (259,999), Saudi Arabia (245,851), Italy (243,967), Turkey (217,799), France (211,943), Germany (202,045), Bangladesh (199,357), Colombia (173,206), Argentina (119,301), Canada (111,559), Qatar (105,898) and the Netherlands (103,134), the CSSE figures showed. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,318), Mexico (38,310), Italy (35,028), France (30,155), Spain (28,420), India (25,602), Iran (13,791), Peru (12,799), the Netherlands (12,295) and Russia (11,920).

Related News