Today's Paper, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 12:31 AM

Global cases top 35.3 million

IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 12:31 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 35.3 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,042,600, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 35,396,981 and the fatalities rose to 1,042,679, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Trending News
Representational Pic

J-K records 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

Representational Pic

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara tests positive for Covid 19

File Photo

Indo-Pak Armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,455,184 and 210,155, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,623,815, while the country’s death toll soared to 102,685. The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,915,289), Russia (1,219,796), Colombia (862,158), Peru (828,169), Spain (813,412), Argentina (809,728), Mexico (789,780), South Africa (682,215), France (664,289), the UK (518,222), Iran (475,674), Chile (471,746), Iraq (382,949), Bangladesh (370,132), and Saudi Arabia (336,766), the CSSE figures showed.

Related News