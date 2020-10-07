Today's Paper, World
GK News Network
Washington,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 11:02 PM

Global cases top 35.7 million

GK News Network
Washington,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 11:02 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 35.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,048,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday, the total number of cases stood at 35,733,340 and the fatalities rose to 1,048,742, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Trending News

J&K's rural pockets to witness holistic development under B2V3: Advisor Baseer Khan

CUK's deptt of Zoology holds webinar

E&S officials condole former Director's demise

Khalida Shah cautions BJP against 'interfering' in religious affairs of Kashmiris

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,500,964 and 210,886, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Related News