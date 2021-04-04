Today's Paper, World
Washington,
UPDATED: April 5, 2021, 1:17 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 130.6 million

Representational Image
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 130.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.84 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 130,659,436 and 2,845,012, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 30,671,074 and 554,779, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 12,953,597 cases and 330,193 fatalities.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (12,392,260), France (4,802,545), Russia (4,520,879), the UK (4,371,393), Italy (3,650,247), Turkey (3,445,052), Spain (3,300,965), Germany (2,886,029), Colombia (2,437,197), Poland (2,415,584), Argentina (2,383,537) and Mexico (2,247,357), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 203,854 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (164,110), the UK (127,068), Italy (110,704), Russia (98,363), France (96,439), Germany (76,959), Spain (75,698), Colombia (63,932), Iran (62,999), Argentina (56,106), Poland (54,737), South Africa (52,954) and Peru (52,331).

