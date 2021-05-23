Latest News, World
Washington,
UPDATED: May 23, 2021, 10:28 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 166.4mn


Image for representational purpose only [File]
Image for representational purpose only [File]

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 166.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.44 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 166,438,026 and 3,449,399, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,103,118 and 589,670, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 26,289,290 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,047,439), France (5,979,597), Turkey (5,178,648), Russia (4,935,302), the UK (4,476,297), Italy (4,188,190), Germany (3,653,019), Spain (3,636,453), Argentina (3,514,683) and Colombia (3,210,787), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 448,208 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (295,525), Mexico (220,493), the UK (127,978), Italy (125,153), Russia (116,144) and France (108,345).

