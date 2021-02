Global Covid-19 cases top 102 million

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 102 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.20 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 102,007,480 and 2,204,494, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 25,909,336 and 436,541, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,720,048. With 13,083 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India continued its streak of low single-day cases, even as the overall tally mounted to 1,07,33,131, health officials said on Saturday. For the past 23 days, the country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new infections. Since Jan 10, the daily death toll has not cross 200. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said there were 137 fresh deaths taking the overall toll to 1,54,147. The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (9,118,513), the UK (3,783,593), Russia (3,771,514), France (3,212,640), Spain (2,743,119), Italy (2,529,070), Turkey (2,464,030), Germany (2,207,393), Colombia (2,077,633), Argentina (1,915,362), Mexico (1,825,519), Poland (1,502,810), South Africa (1,443,939), Iran (1,405,414), Ukraine (1,253,127), Peru (1,119,685) and Indonesia (1,051,795), the CSSE figures showed. Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 222,666, followed by Mexico (155,145) on the third place and India (154,010) on the fourth. Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (104,572), Italy (87,858), France (75,765), Russia (71,054), Spain (58,319), Iran (57,807), Germany (56,286), Colombia (53,284), Argentina (47,775), South Africa (43,633), Peru (40,484), Poland (36,780), Indonesia (29,518), Turkey (25,736), Ukraine (23,610) and Belgium (20,982).