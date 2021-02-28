Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: February 28, 2021, 12:16 PM

Global COVID-19 cases top 113 mn: Johns Hopkins

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 28,486,118 and 510,458 respectively, according to the CSSE while India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,063,491.
Representational Image
Representational Image

The total number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 113 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.51 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 113,389,166 and 2,517,062 respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 28,486,118 and 510,458 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,063,491.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed Coronavirus cases are Brazil (10,455,630), Russia (4,175,757), the UK (4,175,315), France (3,746,707), Spain (3,188,553), Italy (2,888,923), Turkey (2,683,971), Germany (2,436,506), Colombia (2,244,792), Argentina (2,098,728), Mexico (2,076,882), Poland (1,684,788), Iran (1,615,184), South Africa (1,510,778), Ukraine (1,381,273), Indonesia (1,322,866), Peru (1,308,722), Czech Republic (1,212,780) and the Netherlands (1,093,899), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 252,835, followed by Mexico 184,474 on the third place and India 156,825 on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (122,648), Italy (97,227), France (85,738), Russia (83,481), Germany (69,939), Spain (69,142), Iran (59,899), Colombia (59,518), Argentina (51,887), South Africa (49,784), Peru (45,903), Poland (43,353), Indonesia (35,786), Turkey (28,432), Ukraine (27,146), Belgium (22,034) and Canada (21,915).

