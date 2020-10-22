Latest News, World
Washington,
UPDATED: October 22, 2020, 10:32 AM

Global Covid-19 cases top 41.1mn: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,651,107.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to 41.1 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,130,400, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 41,148,042, while the death toll surged to 1,130,405, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 8,333,591 and 222,063, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,651,107, while the country’s death toll soared to 115,914.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,298,772), Russia (1,438,219), Argentina (1,037,325), Spain (1,005,295), France (1,000,369), Colombia (981,700), Peru (874,118), Mexico (867,559), the UK (792,194), South Africa (708,359), Iran (545,286), Chile (495,637), Italy (449,648), Iraq (438,265) and Bangladesh (393,131), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 155,403.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (87,415), the UK (44,248), Italy (36,705), Spain (34,366), France (34,075), Peru (33,875), Iran (31,346), Colombia (29,464), Argentina (27,519), Russia (24,786), South Africa (18,741), Chile (13,719), Indonesia (12,857), Ecuador (12,453), Belgium (10,489) and Iraq (10,418).

