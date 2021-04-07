Latest News, World
IANS
New York,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 11:16 AM

Global COVID-19 tally crosses 132.2mn

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,845,915 and 556,509, respectively, according to the CSSE.
IANS
New York,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 11:16 AM
GK File Photo
GK File Photo

The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 132.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.87 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 132,293,566 and 2,871,642, respectively.

Trending News

Foundation Day | BJP's mission peace being realised in J&K: Darakhshan Andrabi

NC holds special prayers across J&K for Farooq Abdullah's recovery

Apni Party seen as reliable political option: Mir

Photo Courtesy: @nitsriofficial/Twitter

COVID19 scare at NIT Srinagar | BTech students oppose offline exams

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 30,845,915 and 556,509, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 13,100,580 cases and 336,947 fatalities.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed Coronavirus cases are India (12,686,049), France (4,902,025), Russia (4,546,307), the UK (4,379,033), Italy (3,686,707), Turkey (3,579,185), Spain (3,317,948), Germany (2,909,902), Colombia (2,468,236), Poland (2,456,709), Argentina (2,428,029) and Mexico (2,256,509), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
Mukesh Ambani (File Photo) - Source: Flickr/Creative Commons/ World Economic Forum

India has world's 3rd highest number of billionaires; Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma in Asia: Forbes

GK File/Mir Imran

COVID-19: Single-day cases breach one-lakh mark for second time in three days

GK File Photo

NC President Farooq Abdullah tests COVID-19 positive again

File Photo

BJP's opponents spreading rumours to create instability: PM

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 204,985 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (165,547), the UK (127,126), Italy (111,747), Russia (99,431), France (97,431), Germany (77,245), Spain (75,911), Colombia (64,524), Iran (63,506), Argentina (56,634), Poland (55,065), Peru (53,138) and South Africa (53,032).

Tagged in , ,
Related News