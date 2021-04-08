Latest News, World
Global COVID-19 tally nears 133 mn mark

India is the 3rd worst affected country after the US and Brazil in terms of cases which stand at 12,801,785.
The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 132.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.88 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 132,944,526 and 2,886,103, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 30,920,837 and 559,086, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 13,193,205 cases and 340,776 fatalities.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed Coronavirus cases are India (12,801,785), France (4,902,951), Russia (4,381,823), the UK (3,700,393), Italy (3,700,393), Turkey (3,633,925), Spain (3,326,736), Germany (2,927,572), Colombia (2,479,617), Poland (2,471,617), Argentina (2,450,068) and Mexico (2,261,879), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 205,598 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (166,177), the UK (127,171), Italy (112,374), Russia (99,800), France (97,444), Germany (77,566), Spain (76,037), Colombia (64,767), Iran (63,699), Argentina (56,832), Poland (55,703), Peru (53,411) and South Africa (53,111).

