Washington,
UPDATED: April 12, 2021, 10:06 AM

Global COVID-19 tally nears 136 mn mark

India is the 3rd worst hit country in terms of cases having recorded 13,358,805 infections so far.
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 135.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.93 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 135,855,351 and 2,934,981, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 31,196,121 and 562,064, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 13,482,023 cases and 353,137 fatalities.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed Coronavirus cases are India (13,358,805), France (5,119,585), Russia (4,589,209), the UK (4,384,610), Turkey (3,849,011), Italy (3,769,814), Spain (3,347,512), Germany (3,012,158), Poland (2,574,631), Colombia (2,536,198), Argentina (2,532,562), Mexico (2,280,213) and Iran (2,070,141), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 209,338 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (169,275), the UK (127,331), Italy (114,254), Russia (101,282), France (98,909), Germany (78,425), Spain (76,328), Colombia (65,889), Iran (64,490), Poland (58,421), Argentina (57,779), Peru (54,669) and South Africa (53,322).

