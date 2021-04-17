Latest News, World
Washington,
UPDATED: April 17, 2021, 12:09 PM

Global COVID-19 tally nears 140 mn

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 14,291,917 cases.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 139.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.99 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 139,670,541 and 2,997,062, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 31,575,138 and 566,212, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 14,291,917 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed Coronavirus cases are Brazil (13,832,455), France (5,285,304), Russia (4,631,336), the UK (4,398,903), Turkey (4,150,039), Italy (3,842,079), Spain (3,407,283), Germany (3,120,037), Poland (2,660,088), Argentina (2,658,628), Colombia (2,619,422), Mexico (2,299,939) and Iran (2,194,133), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 368,749 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (211,693), India (174,308), the UK (127,472), Italy (116,366), Russia (103,059), France (100,563), Germany (79,762), Spain (76,981), Colombia (67,564), Iran (66,008), Poland (61,208), Argentina (59,084), Peru (56,149) and South Africa (53,663).

