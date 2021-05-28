Health, Latest News, World
Washington,
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 10:38 AM

Global COVID-19 tally nears 170mn, deaths past 3.5 mn


Body of a non-local who died of COVID is being carried for cremation in Srinagar on Thursday, 27 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
Body of a non-local who died of COVID is being carried for cremation in Srinagar on Thursday, 27 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 168.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.52 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 169,623,439 and 3,525,023, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,999,680 and 607,726, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 27,547,705 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,342,162), France (5,635,629), Turkey (5,220,549), Russia (5,035,207), the UK (4,473,677), Italy (4,205,970), Germany (3,673,969), Spain (3,663,215), Argentina (3,663,176) and Colombia (3,319,193), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 456,753 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (318,821), Mexico (221,963), the UK (127,758), Italy (125,793), Russia (120,002) and France (109,165).

