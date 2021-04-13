Latest News, World
Washington,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 10:58 AM

Global COVID-19 tally tops 136.4mn

India is the 2nd worst hit country in terms of infections with 13,527,717 cases.
The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 136.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.94 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 136,493,176 and 2,944,366, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 31,267,311 and 562,521, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India follows in the second place with 13,527,717 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (13,517,808), France (5,128,140), Russia (4,597,400), the UK (4,388,296), Turkey (3,903,573), Italy (3,779,594), Spain (3,370,256), Germany (3,024,604), Poland (2,586,647), Colombia (2,552,937), Argentina (2,551,999), Mexico (2,281,840) and Iran (2,093,452), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 354,617 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (209,702), India (170,179), the UK (127,346), Italy (114,612), Russia (101,552), France (99,294), Germany (78,572), Spain (76,525), Colombia (66,156), Iran (64,764), Poland (58,481), Argentina (57,957), Peru (55,230) and South Africa (55,230).

