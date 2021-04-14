Health, Latest News, World
Washington,
UPDATED: April 14, 2021, 10:52 AM

Global COVID-19 tally tops 137.2mn


The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 137.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.95 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 137,226,735 and 2,956,845, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 31,345,312 and 563,440, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India follows in the second place with 13,689,453 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (13,599,994), France (5,167,265), Russia (4,605,444), the UK (4,390,801), Turkey (3,962,760), Italy (3,793,033), Spain (3,376,548), Germany (3,040,356), Poland (2,599,850), Argentina (2,579,000), Colombia (2,569,314), Mexico (2,281,840) and Iran (2,118,212), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 358,425 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (209,702), India (171,058), the UK (127,369), Italy (115,088), Russia (101,882), France (99,639), Germany (78,924), Spain (76,625), Colombia (66,482), Iran (65,055), Poland (59,126), Argentina (58,174), Peru (55,230) and South Africa (53,423).

