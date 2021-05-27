Latest News, World
Washington,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 10:00 AM

Global COVID-19 tally tops 168.1mn

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 27,157,795 cases.
Last rites of a COVID-19 victim being held at Jogi Gate Cremation Ground, Jammu on Sunday 23 May 2021. [Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir]
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 168.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.49 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 168,181,146 and 3,494,001, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,190,016 and 591,947, respectively, according to the CSSE.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,274,695), France (5,683,143), Turkey (5,212,123), Russia (4,968,421), the UK (4,486,168), Italy (4,201,827), Germany (3,667,041), Spain (3,657,886), Argentina (3,622,135) and Colombia (3,294,101), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 454,429 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (311,388), Mexico (221,963), the UK (128,010), Italy (125,622), Russia (117,595) and France (109,185).

