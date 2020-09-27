Today's Paper, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: September 28, 2020, 12:07 AM

Global COVID19 cases cross 32.7mn: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: September 28, 2020, 12:07 AM

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 32.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 992,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 32,746,134 and the fatalities rose to 992,946, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Trending News

Arrangements for B2V-3 finalized at Budgam: DC

Shailendra launches e-MARG

B2V3: Training imparted to visiting officers at SKICC

Advisor Sharma condoles demise of Shamsudin

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,077,450 and 204,485, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 5,903,932, while the country’s death toll soared to 93,379.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,717,991), Russia (1,138,509), Colombia (806,038), Peru (794,584), Mexico (726,431), Spain (716,481), Argentina (702,484), South Africa (669,498), France (552,454), Chile (455,979), Iran (443,086), the UK (431,816), Bangladesh (357,873), Iraq (345,969) and Saudi Arabia (332,790), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News

Pulwama: Teacher arrested for issuing threats to locals

Representational Pic

Police file chargesheet against 4 LeT militants, 3 OGWs

Dulloo inaugurates 'Gauri Healthy Heart Project'

Have majority support to lead JKPM: Javaid Mir

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 141,406. The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (76,243), the UK (42,060), Italy (35,818), Peru (32,037), France (31,675), Spain (31,232), Iran (25,394), Colombia (25,296), Russia (20,140), South Africa (16,376), Argentina (15,543), Chile (12,591), Ecuador (11,236) and Indonesia (10,308).

Related News